We rise and prepare for the day and for the commutes between the hours at work and hours at home. Fleeting moments become hours, days and years. With awareness of the fragility of joyful moments, I try to hold onto them, but I might as well try to catch the wind, as Donovan sang in his song of same title.
Five years ago this week, I exchanged wedding vows with Gary. A small gathering on the lower trail at Conkle’s Hollow was the place of our celebratory event. “In the chilly hours and minutes of uncertainty I want to be in the warm hold of your loving mind,” sang Donovan. The day cold, even sleeting at times, and yet the sun shone through during those moments where Gary and I spoke the words that would change our lives forever.
We all dream of a better day, a better way of life where happiness is not just an illusion but rather our reality. We dream, we hope, and we believe; and yet it can come as a surprise when that happiness arrives — let alone stays. And oh, how we want it to stay. “When sundown pales the sky, I want to hide a while behind your smile and everywhere I’d look, your eyes I’d find,” wrote Donovan.
As much as I want this happiness, I realize I’m still learning how to embrace it. I’m still learning how to nestle into its warmth and comfort and I’m learning how to accept that the laughter is real and there are no hidden meanings behind a smile.
I am certain that someone reading these words knows exactly what I am writing of. And I am sadly sure that someone out there understands the fear I have — the fear that the blissfulness I feel at home surrounded by Gary and our three sweet dogs will someday no longer be. For all of us “till death us do part” is somewhere lurking out there in the days ahead.
“When rain has hung the leaves with tears, I want you near to kill my fears to help me to leave all my blues behind” Donovan wrote. And I’m reminded of all of those who are no longer here on earth, and yet are so close in my heart and mind it is as though they never left. And I realize I should not fill precious hours with fear. Perhaps this is the art of catching the wind: fully immersing ourselves in the blissful moments of today rather than fearing the wind that we know will one day carry them away.
