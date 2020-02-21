In his poem, “Dreams,” Langston Hughes (1902-1967) wrote: “Hold fast to dreams / For if dreams die / Life is a broken-winged bird / That cannot fly. / Hold fast to dreams / For when dreams go / Life is a barren field / Frozen with snow.”
When I think of February being Black History month, I also think of dreams. For it was the dreams of African Americans in our history that launched the reality of civil rights, equality and freedom today. And while these things are a reality, they are still not fully realized today. And so, during February, the nation officially celebrates the African American dream chasers who became dream makers.
In the 1800’s, Harriet Tubman, among other courageous undertakings, was an Underground Railroad conductor. Two centuries later, our first African American president, Barack Obama, was elected to serve two terms. Much happened in the span of years between the two, much to celebrate. And there are more celebrations to come.
Langston Hughes prophesized in “I, Too, Sing America,” “I, too, sing America / I am the darker brother./ They send me to eat in the kitchen / When company comes, / But I laugh, / And eat well, / And grow strong. // Tomorrow, / I’ll be at the table / When company comes. / Nobody’ll dare / Say to me, / “Eat in the kitchen,” / Then. // Besides, / They’ll see how beautiful I am / And be ashamed — / I, too, am America.”
There is a rendition of the song “This Land is Your Land” by Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings that I love to listen to from time to time on my commute on the days when I can take the slow and scenic way. Surrounded by fields, streams and woods, I hear the words, “As I was walkin’, now they tried to stop me. They put up a sign that said, “oh it said ‘Private Property.’” Well, on the back side, you know it said nothin.’ So it must be, that side was made for you and me, yeah.”
This land was made for you and me. This life belongs to us all. A right not to be denied, but yet one to still be fought for. And so, in February we light the candle of dreams, we sing the celebrations of African Americans of our past, present and future and we pray that nothing will cause the flame to flicker or die out, and that no din will mute the words “I too am America.”
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.