I know me, like the leaves know the trees. But just like stormy weather can shake those leaves from the branches they call home, I have let the words of others rattle my beliefs in me.
When I was a little girl, I enjoyed dolls and tea sets. I also enjoyed climbing trees and getting dirty crawling around outside with our pet ducks, Mother and Sigh. But it was the inside time, putting pretty dresses on my dolls while hosting pretend tea parties that set the stage that I really liked being a girl. This was a source of great disappointment for one of my parents.
Determined that I should be a boy, the long hair I preferred was always cut above my ears. As to my “looks,” I was introduced at gatherings as the one who had a fire in my face that was put out with a rake. When my parents divorced, I was still fairly young, and no one really paid attention anymore, so I let my hair grow long. I have never cut it short since. I love wearing dresses and I’m in love with an amazing and handsome man.
I was born a girl in body and mind. I was born straight. So even though I had a hard time at home, society viewed me as “normal.”
Imagine knowing who you are and how you feel and needing to hide it to avoid being mocked, bullied, discriminated against, harmed or even murdered because others think you should be or feel or want something other than what you do.
In his proclamation recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, President Biden stated that this is the time “… we recognize the resilience and determination of the many individuals who are fighting to live freely and authentically.”
I pray for a time when that fight is no longer needed.
While June is Pride Month, every other month, week and day of the year is also a time to celebrate diversity and to work toward equality, fairness and justice.
President Biden also stated in his proclamation, “I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high.”
The pride flag is a lovely flag — a rainbow to represent the beauty in diversity, and the importance that all people be equal and free to shine, to be the people they know they are.
