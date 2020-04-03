They take to the air, flying with our dreams tightly clutched in their hands. Our dreams are sacred. Our dreams are of one more chance to say, “I love you”. One more walk around the park with our sweet dogs. Our dreams are of reunions with those long lost. We dream of sunrises on the beach. Sunsets across the fields and plains. One more day spent with the sun playfully dancing on our skin. One more night cozied up with the ones we love listening to the rain softly pitter-pattering on the roof of the shelter we seldom leave these days. We stay at home, while they go into the fire each and every day.
They are nurses, doctors, grocery store workers and deliverers of items essential.
They are the Valkyries and Berserkers in flight gone rogue, for they fight for all to have life, not just a chosen number. Some circle and soar in hospitals saving lives. Others fill shelves and alleviate hunger. And others deliver those things that strengthen our comfort, weaken our fear and protect us by reducing the necessity for us to leave our homes.
The fear is great, the destruction vast and unfinished, the enemy invisible. It is unimaginable how the words “positive for COVID-19” lands, hits, strikes, and sends someone and their loved ones to their knees. Solace can be found in reflecting on the high number of survivors.
I always thought that I took nothing for granted — and perhaps that was the case, but evermore so, now as I cling to every moment. I pray for those who work from home, for those who have lost their jobs, and for those who brave each day outside their homes so that the rest of us can remain safely in ours. I pray for all of those who are battling the virus, and for their families and friends.
And I pray for those who courageously march into the fray to save those who have been diagnosed with this deadly virus. Some barely rest at all, but when they do sleep, I pray that we become the aviators — we hold them in their dreams, and soar with them through the night sky, over the clouds and among the stars. I pray that the warm glow of the moon restores their strength and that their hearts fill with the love and gratitude we feel for them.
We truly are all in this together. One day, COVID-19 will be that evil thing only present in history books. And when that day comes, the world we dream of today will become our reality again — the day when hugging will be safe, handholding a given and spaces will be shared.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.