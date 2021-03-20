On any given commute, but especially when I am able to take the back roads throughout Pickaway County, I can be privy to any number of beautiful sights. While there may be similarities, no two experiences are ever exactly the same. The drives are filled with first times and never agains.
There was the first time I saw a mule deer on Marcy Road up near Slate Run Park. Unsure of what I had seen, I had to look it up later. It was my first time. Recently, I saw one in a field off of Route 23 and I knew that never again would I need to do some research to identify the glorious animal I had seen.
Then, there was the first time I got lost trying to navigate new roads on the drive home. “That one looks pretty,” I thought and spontaneously pivoted direction to traverse unknown territory. The drive was indeed beautiful, but I got lost. Well, this isn’t a good example because never again doesn’t really apply here as I have gotten lost plenty of times since.
But what does apply with first times and never agains is to consider them occurrences of our every day — the spaces in between the commutes.
With the very recent passing of Sweet Sam, our 14-year-old magnificent Labrador, Gary and I are having many first times and never agains.
There was the first time we filled the dinner bowls for our other two furry companions, Moses and Jasmine. There was no third bowl needing filled, no meds to put in pill pockets and no insulin syringe to prepare. And it really hit our hearts that never again would we be providing this special care for Sam.
Then, there was the first time Jasmine got out Sam’s favorite blue ball to play with. When she was done, and not looking, I gently cupped the ball in my hands and placed it on the bed’s headboard so I would have it near me when I slept. For the first time, I only see Sam playing with his treasured toy when I am dreaming. Never again will he romp through his yard gleefully holding that ball in his mouth.
As I am learning how to navigate the first times and the never agains, I am also thinking of all of the blessings they are wrapped up in. On the commute, there are the first-time sightings of fox, heron, owls, hawks and the beautiful sunrises and sunsets that fill the sky with a wide array of brilliant colors.
I may never again encounter them exactly as I did the first time, but the blessings are that I was in the right place at the right time to see them once and that most assuredly, and with some new magical twist, I will one day see similar sights again.
In my new life without Sam, I am wrapping the first times and never agains in the blessings of knowing that the first times make everlasting memories and that never again will I be the same, for I have been loved, for 14 years, by an amazing creature of God’s making.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.