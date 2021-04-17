Among other things, April is National Poetry Month. One of the reasons I love poetry is because of all of the different forms there are. One form I recently learned about is ae freislighe, which is an Irish form that is framed in quatrain.
In addition to the four-lined stanzas, the pattern also prescribes for rhyming with three-syllable words in lines one and three, and with two-syllable words in lines two and four. There should be seven syllables in each of all four lines.
And for a little extra added fun, the beginning of the poem, be it a word, line or syllable, should be the same as at the end of the poem.
Having just learned of this form of poetry, I’ve never written an ae freislighe before. So this issue of the commuter column will be my first attempt and will be in honor of the early-morning commute through the beautiful landscapes of Pickaway County.
Full Moon Commute
Moon at full is evidence,
It’s too early to commute,
But deadlines are eminent,
And not my place to dispute.
Southern hills seem mountainous,
Before dark skies are lighter.
Golden sunrise wondrous,
Flames the sky all the brighter.
In nearby woods stir wildlife,
Into the fields they emerge,
Doe and her fawn are childlike,
As they frolic and converge.
While I’m at my vocation,
They will quietly slumber.
Tonight in mid lunation,
Moon at full will sleep cumber.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.