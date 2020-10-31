‘Tis the season of ghosts and goblins and other things that go bump in the night. There are plenty of scary things in our everyday lives, especially so in this year of 2020, but Halloween is the time for escapes frighteningly fun.
In my hybrid working approach this year, the days that I work in Columbus versus from home have had an extra eeriness lately. The early morning drives begin when the sun has yet to rise, and in those wee hours of the day to be, the one cup of coffee which I allow myself has been plenty to give me the jitters and awaken my imagination. Who knows what things lurk in the deep, dark woods I pass? What ill-meaning ghoulie awaits my rounding the corner? What devilish troll lies in wait under a bridge I traverse? And even more horrifying is the fog which becomes a living entity weaving in and out of the fields and trees hiding all things familiar.
These things that are imaginatively ominous make my heart and mind giddy with thoughts of what might be. The experiences remind me of when I was younger, way before my commuter days, when my grandmother gave me several boxes of old and tired hard bound Nancy Drew books. I was immediately enraptured by any semblance of mysteries yet to be solved and of heroines.
As I grew older, I fell in love with the work of Stephen King and how he tells stories that cause my heart to skip and my breathing to pause. He strings thoughts perfectly illustrative with just the right descriptive links missing so that my mind’s eye takes flight while filling in the blanks.
At Halloween, there is nothing better than a lonely jack-o’-lantern on an old and dark front porch beckoning us to look into its vacant eyes. There is nothing more chilling than a howl in the distance on a moonless night — not quite a coyote, but rather something shadowy and sinister that waits for us to climb into our beds and slip into sleep. And in that sleep the ghost stories come to life and dreams that are sweet on any other night are filled with Halloween frights. How lovely indeed to immerse ourselves in the imaginary frightening things this time of year and stray somewhat from thoughts of things more terrifying because they are real. An escape is an escape, right?
