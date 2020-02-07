February is the month of the heart, both medically and romantically. For the medical version, we hear important messages about heart health and do our best to abide by the recommendations.
As commuters, we try to eat right by, among other things, minimizing the times a hectic day might tempt us to stop at a drive-thru for dinner. We strategize our schedules so that we can find a way to partake of regular work-outs in spite of the long days we work and the hours of our commutes. And we become cowboys of sorts lassoing the wild monsters of stress so that we can miraculously tame them.
Stress tamed or untamed serves as a reminder that our heart is affected by things intangible. The strength of our hearts is evidenced by all that it does to keep our mind and bodies functioning. While strong, we know that both literally and figuratively a heart can break.
According to sciencedaily.com, nearly half of all Americans have some form of cardiovascular disease. A staggering statistic to be sure. But I would add that the figurative heartbreak is far more prevalent. Does anyone ever live a full life and never have their heart broken? Alternatively, and more positively, does anyone ever live a full life and never fall in love?
Our hearts break when we are betrayed by a loved one or when a loved one leaves. Even acquaintances and strangers can have the power to fracture our hearts. And certainly animals can fill our hearts while they are here and leave our hearts desolate when they pass on.
Sometimes the thing we dread does not even have to pass, just the thought of it can cause the heart to cry. I try my best to not think of the day when I won’t be surrounded by our canine pack, but sometimes the nightmare weaves into my thoughts anyway. It momentarily distracts me from embracing the here and now. Unlike the song written by the Gibb brothers, I can see tomorrow and I do know about the sorrow.
In their song “How Do You Mend a Broken Heart,” the Bee Gees sing “How can you mend a broken heart? How can you stop the rain from falling down? How can you stop the sun from shining?” telling us that, sadly, we may never completely mend our broken hearts.
The beautiful thing about a broken heart, though, is that it had to have been full at one point or there would have been nothing to break. If your heart is full, enjoy every moment. If you are suffering from a broken heart, know that you are not alone.
We can heal from the literal broken heart, so why not the figurative one as well? It will never be the same, sure. But it will get better. And if we need help getting better, there are plenty of people to help us.
This February, and always, there are medical experts to help heal the broken literal heart. There are friends, family, clergy, counselors, therapists and more to help heal the figuratively broken heart. And on Valentine’s Day, there is always the taste of chocolate, the scent of roses, and the sentimental card – even if you are sending these things to yourself. And that’s how we mend our broken hearts.
