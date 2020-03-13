Looking in his eyes no longer brightest of the brown. No longer with unparalleled vision. Perhaps in his near blindness he sees me better than all the years before. He cannot speak, but with his head turned to my face he seems to ask what has happened.
I say, “I understand.” In my mind, I’m still running marathons, I’m still out dancing on Friday nights and, I’m still surrounded by an intimate group of 30 best friends.
In my dreams, I run the roads of the marathons. I know that they will greet me in reality when I complete my doctoral degree. On my deck, I still dance. No longer am I surrounded by a group of 30 best friends. More selective, the intimacy of friendship is more literal these days.
He too runs in his dreams. Feet skittering in his sleep I know he is flying along the paths at Hargus Lake, joyfully unrestrained – the absence of leash. He wakes and struggles to get up. He wanders to the basket near the wall.
Somehow, amidst all of the other things of which to choose, he always finds that blue ball. Like him, it’s tired. Unable to fully see the treasure, he drops it and silently stands, tuned in to that thing which has brought him such happiness. He moves a foot, then another, and alas the ball is his again.
In dog years, he is over 90 years old. While I am far behind him on the path of life, like him, I am wondering what happened. Where have the years gone? In my head and heart, I am still that girl although I left her decades ago. I am asked what birthday I celebrate this March, and I hesitate. Is that right? Yes. The math adds up. The years silently and swiftly have swept by.
I watch him age with grace. The magnificence of Sam the beautiful Lab who stole my heart 13 years ago when he landed in my life, full of love in spite of the cruelty he had survived, is still so present, just a bit more quietly so. My constant companion. The holder of my heart, thoughts, tears, and laughter.
When my eyes grow dim, my pen no longer swiftly travels across the page, and my legs can no longer run, will I have the grace of Sam? Will the joy I find in the moments I spend with a favorite poetry book, my version of the blue ball, be enough to sustain me? Will the sustenance of dreams feed my spirit as they do his?
I know not, but I promise to somehow hold on to time, somehow not let another year pass by losing the minutes, the hours and the days. I’ll walk across every minute. I’ll greet every day. I’ll breathe in the sunlight. I’ll kiss the wind. And I’ll earn my years with canine earnest and philosophy: 7 for every one.
