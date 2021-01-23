There have been fewer commuters on the road due to the pandemic, but even less were on the road Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The week filled with virtual and socially distant celebrations for the civil rights hero was also filled with warnings to avoid downtown Columbus. Abundance of caution taken due to the anticipation that the recent violent onslaught on the Capitol in Washington D.C. will spread throughout State Capitol buildings across the nation.
And so civil unrest continues.
King said that, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
And these indeed are times of challenge and controversy. I admire our heroes who peacefully advocate for justice. I learn from them every day.
King also said, “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
I, too, believe in the importance of education. That is why I worked so hard over the last six years to earn my doctorate degree in education. But it is the days of pursuing my undergraduate degree that I have been thinking about lately. I remember taking a class that combined history with literature. Through lectures and reading books like “Beloved,” by Toni Morrison, “Winter in the Blood,” by James Welch, “The Women’s Room,” by Marilyn French, “Red Azalea,” by Anchee Min, and more, I learned some things about history and culture that I should have already known. How could I have made it that far into my adulthood without knowing these things? But the learning finally happened, and that was what was important.
And the learning continues.
I think about Martin Luther King Jr. and I wonder how different our world would be if he had not been stolen from us on that fateful spring day in 1968. And I think how odd that something as unbelievably terrible as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc and strewing tragedies everywhere could also come with blessings. One of those being more people paying attention to the news about racism, discrimination and health inequities.
An opportunity, as it were, for those of us who were not fully informed to gain an education and an understanding so that we could better serve as advocates for those who have suffered so long simply because of the color of their skin. And with each of us doing our part, no matter how small it might seem to be, we will bring peace and justice to light.
“True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice,” King said. And so, the work and dream of Martin Luther King Jr. continues.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.