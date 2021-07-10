As I am writing this, I am looking out over our little spot of land and watching the trees sway in the summer breeze. Their heavy cloaks of leaves brush against each other. If you close your eyes, you can imagine you are hearing the ocean’s waves. The only other sound is the serenade from a bouquet of birds calling to each other and greeting the morning sun.
Tomorrow morning will be nothing like this. Tomorrow, I will pack my things and commute up to Columbus to work in person. Like most people, I have been working hybrid since the pandemic stole so many of our liberties. But perhaps a little rarer is the reason why I have been only working from home this last month. I’m not quite ready to tell you the full reason why here in this column. I have yet to make peace with it.
“I lost the silver lining in a wasteland / Everybody told me to be stronger / On the day I can’t hold on any longer,” Garrison Starr sings in her beautiful song, “Make Peace With It.”
One morning, in early May of this year, I almost lost my life. I awoke the next day to the joy of being alive diluted by the painful realization that my life would never be the same. The silver lining was there, it was just a bit blurred.
Garrison sings on, “I gotta make peace with it / Try to see the grace in it / Be a little more patient.”
Opening my eyes and my mind to the gift of grace, I am working to practice patience in the healing process and the seeking of peace.
My struggle to make peace stems deeper than the incident in May and has been brewing much, much longer, since I was quite young to be truthful. Unfortunately, “not being good enough,” is not a lesson that I alone was taught, it is a miseducational theme that spans across the globe.
So many of us are too hard on ourselves. And we have all faced challenges. But far better it would be to take on those challenges when we are at peace with ourselves and have calmed the voices in our head and the crashing memories of the people and events that have tossed us into the stormy seas.
It starts with showing kindness — not just to others, but to ourselves as well. “Grow some kindness / Be a light in the darkness / If I’m ever gonna live this life / Gotta make peace with it,” sings Garrison.
It’s hard...very hard to grab ahold of that peace. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t there for us to take. The peace is waiting for me, for you, for all of us. We just have to recognize that it is ours for the having — to grow the kindness to ourselves and be our light in the darkness.
