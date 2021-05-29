I was only seven years old when he was killed in action. Many years have passed since, and yet I still think of him all the time.
At the top of my bookshelves in my office at home sets an etching. I remember how hard I cried when I tried to transfer the letters of his name from the Vietnam War Memorial Wall to a piece of paper I could carry with me as though the paper would keep him closer to my heart.
In his poem “Facing It,” Yusef Komunyakaa wrote of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall, “I turn this way — the stone lets me go. I turn that way — I’m inside.”
More than 58,000 names are engraved on the wall. Each name, each life, a branch of a tree of family and friends. They are the names of those whose lives ended too soon, lives that touched other lives — stories upon stories welcoming us inside.
My cousin, Jeff Hamilton, was always kind to me. Fourteen years my senior and clearly a young man among men, he did not tease me for my girlish affinity for dolls and tea sets. Rather, he invited me into his world just as I was.
I couldn’t comprehend it then, but looking back now, I can understand how he was compelled to enlist to serve his country, eventually being promoted to First Lieutenant. I looked up to him and can certainly see why others did too.
While in Vietnam, Jeff met another young man who would become his best friend. Jim was the radioman, so the two were joined closely, not only by friendship, but also by necessity. When the two met, they quickly discovered that they had grown up only a matter of blocks away from each other in Mansfield, Ohio. Strangers back at home became brothers on foreign soil.
Stationed near Hue city, on March 22, 1968, their company was charged with securing the area. While on the quest, a sniper’s aim took down my cousin, Jeff. Trying to save his friend, Jim was also hit. And so, two young men who never met when neighbors in Ohio died side by side as best friends in Vietnam. Two stories joined as one. Two lives ended before they had really begun, Jim age 20 and Jeff age 21.
Komunyakaa’s poem ends, “In the black mirror, a woman’s trying to erase names. / No, she’s brushing a boy’s hair.”
More than 58,000 stories are on the Vietnam War Memorial; and yet that is only one memorial for one war — one breaker on the ocean of waves of those who are remembered every day for their service and honored on Memorial Day. May hearts soar like the American Flag when we spend this long holiday weekend remembering those we have lost and may hearts be blessed and heal as we honor their sacrifices.
For more information about Jeff and Jim’s story, read “How Mansfield made a difference in the Vietnam War: 1968,” written by Timothy Brian McKee and published March 17, 2018 www.richlandsource.com).
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.