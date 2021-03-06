The first time I saw him was not the first time we met. He was the dog of my dreams, but before that, he was the dog I dreamed up. When I wrote my first book, “Wicked Dreams,” I imagined a yellow Labrador and I named him Sam. And then, years later, a rescued Sam bounded into my life. It was a reunion like no other. And a love story began that will never end.
As I am writing this to you, the pain of Sam’s passing away is still raw. It was only yesterday. I’m bouncing back and forth from sheer disbelief to utter flattening in the grieving.
Even though Sam had the worst of beginnings, he only showed love through to the end. And his love was a powerful thing. Is a powerful thing — for his spirit and love are sweeping all around me and my husband, Gary, even today.
After years of unmatchable energy, love for play and for hiking the trails of Hargus Lake, Sam had a sudden change in life a few years ago. Pancreatitis, diabetes, and sudden blindness wreaked havoc and left in its path a devastated Sam. That was the first time we thought we would lose him.
But through the amazing skills, expertise and compassion of Dr. Crystal Hammond, Sam survived. A plan of treatment and months of monitoring got Sam back on his feet and he underwent surgery, which resulted in partial restoration of his sight. He was no longer depressed, but his world was different.
After a few years of living as a happy, elderly gentleman on a regimen of medications matched with a strict diet, his hips began to betray him. There were several more occasions where we thought we were losing him, but Dr. Hammond always found a new way to keep him comfortable, happy and with us. So, we had him in our hearts and home for days, weeks, months and then years — far longer than we believed would be the case. His care required much work, but Gary and I were honored to provide it for him. Sam was absolutely magnificent and the love he gave us was unbelievably powerful.
Sam taught me the art of wrapping grace around perseverance and patience. He showed me how to find joy even if only in moments of time that required rest afterwards. He filled my heart, my mind and my soul with the understanding of what it is like to be in the presence of a true angel. For I know that God whispered in Sam’s big, beautiful ears every day up to yesterday when he invited Sam to run again, right into His welcoming arms.
I am grateful and honored that Sam shared his time on Earth with us. I am blessed that Gary was so absolutely amazing with him and unselfishly gave all he had to Sam every day. I am blessed for the 14 years we had with Sam. I am blessed for knowing Dr. Hammond and her wonderful, caring staff. I am blessed that, through Dr. Hammond’s care, Sam was able to live with dignity and comfort and remain magnificent until his very last breath. And I am so very, very grateful that we escaped the horrible imminent event that would have ended his life in unimaginable pain.
Even when Sam was still here in the physical sense, I dreamed of him. Always the same dream. Sam running the trails at Hargus Lake, a grin across his face that launched joy into my heart. He is running again on the trails in Heaven. He is youthful like the day we first met. And once my heart is no longer raw with this unbearable pain, I know that I will find peace in the love that Sam still sends and the knowing that one day we will have our second reunion.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.