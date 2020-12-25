Time rolls out in a rhythm asynchronous to that of my perception. Belief of my age is challenged by the undeniable evidence on my driver’s license and the calendar on my wall. And another year is passing by solidifying the inevitability of aging, yet the festive lights and music of the season make me feel like a child again.
Like the famous “Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, the me of my past, present, and future are visiting me all at the same time.
There is a box on my kitchen table — the annual Christmas gift of pears from my father. And I’m reminded of the days when, as a young girl, I would climb our pear tree with my sister. We would sit in the strong branches until our bellies ached from laughter and from dining on all the pears we could possibly reach.
Every New Year’s Eve brings volumes of memories of days past and plans for days of the future. I never have been much of a fan of new year resolutions. I guess that is because I am perpetually working on those things that would make the list if I actually created one. As much as I love the young girl of my past, I’m never content to leave her as is — let her spirit naturally ebb and flow with the changing of the seasons and the passing of the years.
I like to think that the past me would look at the present and future me’s and say, “They’re cool.” The present me is grateful for the past me and hopeful for the future me. And I hope that the future me will look back on the present and past me’s and say, “I could do it because they showed me the way.”
In his work, “David Copperfield,” Charles Dickens wrote: “My meaning simply is, that whatever I have tried to do in life, I have tried with all my heart to do well; that whatever I have devoted myself to, I have devoted myself to completely; that in great aims and in small, I have always been thoroughly in earnest.”
It’s good to continuously try with all one’s heart to learn more and to be a better version of oneself. It is equally important to not forget who we were, enjoy who we are and to believe in the person we are striving to become. But it is even more important to love all of these versions of ourselves. As we approach the end of 2020, I wish for you, dear readers, that the past you brings warm memories, the present you is safe and well and the future you is filled with joy and peace.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.