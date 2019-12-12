Although it has been quite a few years since I read the book, “Legacy of Luna,” written by Julia Butterfly Hill, it remains close in my thoughts still today. With heroic courage and determination to protect Luna, a 180-foot, thousand year-old redwood, Hill climbed the tree in 1997 and did not come down for two years.
I love trees. I enjoy their grand company on our little spot of land and on the commute to and from work. They are majestic, no matter the season. And the stories they tell are as varied as their leaves. I am in awe of the sycamore trees and how magnificent they are, even when they have no leaves to tell their stories. And I love evergreens, not only because they perpetually tell stories of life, but, of course, because they also tell stories of Christmas.
The pine tree that sits in our living room this time of year, decorated in lights of white and ornaments of years past and present, was at one time only the object of my dreams. I saw it in a department store and was immediately captivated by the frosted pine needles and faux cones.
Deciding I could not afford such holiday grandeur, I left it there in the aisle. In the nights that followed, I dreamed of walking through the woods until the path opened to a field and on the edge stood the tree of my dreams haloed by the light of a full moon. I finally succumbed to the dreams of the beckoning, beautiful tree and I returned to the store to make the delightful purchase.
The love for a Christmas tree that comes out of a box during the holiday season is one thing, but the love for a living tree is something else altogether. The other day, Gary took down a poplar that, following its death, had remained standing near our house. It was forlorn and loomed threateningly at every storm. We’ve lost many poplars as the high winds have whipped across our land like cowboys on tall steeds lassoing tree after tree and taming them from their wild and free existence.
We know the stories of these poplars. We know who planted them and nurtured them during their early years before they stood tall and swayed in the summer breezes. We know the cool shade that they offered. And we remember how, if we closed our eyes, the sound of their branches moving in the wind would bring us to believe we were hearing the waves of the ocean. We remember them and we miss them.
Yes, the recent felled poplar was only one tree of many. And yet, I wept for it. And as I did, I remembered the pear tree I climbed as a young girl, and the Norway spruce I planted during those years. And I thought of Hill and the love and protection she so selflessly gave to Luna, the redwood. I understand that kind of love and am in awe of that kind of commitment.
In honor of the passing of our poplars, and of trees like Luna, Gary and I plan to fill the recent vacancies on our land with trees of ever green. And I will await the night to come, that still and snowy night when we will walk the line of trees and the full moon will bring the pine trees to glow, but it won’t be a dream, the trees will not be faux and they will not be here for a visit, but rather for a very long and lovely stay.
