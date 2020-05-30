Working from my office at home these last couple months has allowed me the freedom to listen to music many more hours than the days offered me pre-pandemic. Lately, I’ve been gravitating to the song “Stand Like an Oak” by Rising Appalachia. “Stand like an oak / An aspen / An alder / It’s in you, don’t falter / And if so than I got you / Fake it, walk taller…” the song begins.
I know I am not alone when I share that this isn’t the first time that I’ve found a personal path to empowerment during a difficult period. My stories are many and are why I earned the nickname “Scrapper Girl” from my husband, Gary. We’ve all had to stand tall like an oak, and, like the song describes, there have been times when we have faltered and have found ourselves faking it and walking taller than what our minds would naturally allow us to do.
Like fictional stories that morph into perceived truth when told over and over, “faking it” can give us the power to stand tall. The ploy can come in many forms. I have stood tall post trauma through planting a garden, moving every piece of furniture in my house, by running marathons and more. These days, the media is filled with stories of people taking up baking — feeding more than just their bellies by creating something from scratch. Some people are taking up painting, playing an instrument, writing poetry. It matters not the approach.
Sometimes, the hardest part is recognizing that there are no wrong answers to finding personal empowerment to stand tall during difficult times. The noise around us can mislead us. Tune in to what you need and follow that path. What you choose might not make sense to you, but follow it all the same. Your empowerment path might lead to you feeling better or it might lead to you helping others — divine intervention as it were.
“Anything that / makes you feel smaller / Leave it by the angels of the water / Push ‘em up push ‘em up / Put away your cares / Fold them, fold them / Fold up your fears,” the song goes on. There is plenty to be rightfully fearful of these days. But we are fortunate to have the expert medical professionals and scientists to guide us to do all we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s an evil, horrific, and invisible monster lurking in the shadows — true. So much so that beyond washing our hands, social distancing, masking and taking other precautions, there is time and space left over, a gap that needs filled.
And that gap is your own personal blank canvas. Paint your own picture, literally or figuratively, of you standing tall and pressing through whatever path you pioneered. The journey can make the today’s survivable and the tomorrow’s unfaltering.
