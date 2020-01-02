The days, weeks, and months fly by and suddenly we are nearing the end of the year. The hustle and bustle of every day becomes electrified and magical in the season of holidays.
The frenzy of deadlines at work becomes amplified with urgency as we strive to meet year-end goals. The commutes to and from work are interwoven with shopping trips and gatherings with friends and family. Added to the busyness for Gary and me is an extra layer of motivation.
There will be a fine stretch of days over the holidays where responsibilities and activities will be reduced to a minimum and in-between those obligations will be time spent quietly at home enjoying the company of each other and our dogs.
Admittedly, there were many occasions over the last year where we feared Sam would be leaving us. But with sweet determination, he is still here. And so there will be lovely quiet moments during our holidays together — Gary, me and our dogs of three.
But those quiet moments will not only take place during the day. So too will they come during the night when much of the world is asleep. Sometimes in the wee hours of night, I am touched by the spirit of dreams. A soft tap on my arm, a holding of my hand, and then the dream lifts me. I float up and hover for a moment looking down at Gary and our doggies as they peacefully slumber in their beds.
Through the ceiling, I drift over our little home and spot of land. I see random lights in the darkness and know that in other homes across the county there are those who might share my dream, perhaps flying and floating like I am. I glide over the fields and woods, the lakes and creeks. The moon, a sliver, barely lights the night sky, all the better for gazing at stars some in shooting splendor.
It is in this quiet, this dream of peace, that I realize what hope feels like. It is the awareness of moments like this, moments so filled with peace and quiet that the presence of hope is undeniable. No matter what frenzied lives we lead, no matter what tragedy and trauma we undergo or witness, through resilience, love, determination, and cherishing the beautiful things in our lives today, we can make the world a better place tomorrow.
And this is what I wish for you — Dear Readers, peaceful hope, not only in your dreams, but in your waking hours too, and not only during the Holiday season, but for all the years to come.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.