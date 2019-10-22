The commutes of late have suddenly transitioned into faux summer mode. The sun shines, but the air is cool. The leaves are green in some woods, but have turned to shades of yellow, red and gold in others.
Last week, autumn seemed far away — and the Pumpkin Show took over our fine Pickaway County. Pumpkin fudge, chili, coffee, and most importantly pie and donuts filled the air with their tantalizing aromas. And live music harmonized with the sound of laughter as new memories were made.
The show, while a time to celebrate, is also a time to remember. The “Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial & The Spirit of America’s Story — The Wall” returned again this year — a reminder of those we have lost, those who have returned, and how, no matter what may be consuming the headlines these days, it is a blessing to live in America.
There were reminders, too, of the needs of our community and opportunities to provide support. We could park in the “lots” dedicated to raise funds for local school marching bands, community organizations, and for our local families.
The pet parade reminds us of how important our local shelter is. We see happy dogs celebrating with their families and we see hopeful shelter dogs with volunteers glancing at the crowd of onlookers wondering if their forever family is among them.
In addition to the parades, many of us have other Pumpkin Show traditions or wish lists. I must have pumpkin chili, Swiss cheese on a stick, and bourbon chicken. Gary and I must dance to the live music, visit exhibits and laugh and walk until we can no more. While our schedules oftentimes preclude us from experiencing all the things we want to, we are grateful that Dynamic Mention is always slated for Saturday so we need not miss their rhythmic reverberations.
And when the last ride dims its lights, the last pumpkin delight has been consumed, and the crowd goes home, the spirit of Pumpkin Show will live on. It will be in the memories and in the knowing that there is always a reason to celebrate, and the shops and restaurants will still offer their wares and sustenance.
The community organizations will still offer services and need support in order to do so. And our sweet shelter dogs will still be looking for homes. If you attended the Pumpkin Show but missed meeting your next canine companion during the pet parade, I am confident he or she will be waiting for you.
For more information you can visit the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter at 21253 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville, Ohio or find them on Facebook, or call them at 740-474-3741. And then at Pumpkin Show next year, you and your new family member can participate in the pet parade, but this time, instead of receiving, you will be giving hope to those who are still looking for their forever family.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.