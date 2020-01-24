On a recent wintry commute to work, I was serenaded by Linda Ronstadt singing “Someone to Watch Over Me.” It was a bittersweet moment. It was bitter because, for some reason, the lyrics made me think of dogs and cats who are neglected and abused. It was sweet because it brought to mind all of those who watch over these furry angels.
Chances are you are an animal lover. And if you are not one, then you probably know several who are. Fortunately, loving and caring for animals is more prevalent than to be negligent and cruel. But it is still common for individuals to refuse to provide basic care and a safe and loving environment for their pets.
Anyone who has shared their home with a dog or cat knows that they are social beings with real needs for not just food and water, but also for human touch, kindness and companionship. And the unconditional love that is returned is hundredfold that which we gave.
Anyone who has shared a place and time with an animal, and rather than appreciated the gift they were given, chose to neglect or abuse these sweet creatures is in great need of prayer, help, and punishment. To get a dog license is not an optional idea — it is the law. To care for an animal in your custody is not a suggestion, it is the humane, and again, lawful thing to do. It’s pretty simple math: Have an animal — equals — take care of an animal.
“I’m a little lamb who’s lost in the wood, I know I could always be good, to one who’ll watch over me,” the song goes. We are fortunate that in Pickaway County we have some amazing champions who watch over animals in need. To name three, we have the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter, Partners for Paws, and the Circle Area Humane Society.
I was deeply saddened to recently read of a criminal situation the Humane Society is currently addressing — dogs and pigs horridly neglected and then dumped at Deer Creek State Park. The found animals are now receiving the care and kindness they well deserve and the hunt is on for the criminals who committed these inhumane acts.
An article was recently published in The Circleville Herald about this and you can visit the Circle Area Humane Society on Facebook to learn more. You may have seen, or know, something that can help the case. You can also visit Partners for Paws on Facebook to learn of ways you can help the canines of our county.
If you have a dog or cat that you are no longer able to care for, you can reach out to the Humane Society for help. Better to let someone step in to make sure the pet who has become your family member find a better home than to neglect and abandon them. And if you do not share your life and home with a dog or cat, there are plenty in the shelter who are watching and waiting for you.
“Won’t you tell him please to put on some speed. Follow my lead. Oh how I need. Someone to watch over me. Someone to watch over me,” the song ends.
If you adopt, not only will the fortunate dog or cat have someone to watch over them, so too will you have a life companion to love and watch over you.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.