Across from the desk in my writing room at home, on the top of the bookshelves that line the wall, stands a small frame. It does not hold a photo of a loved one or favored place; but it holds my heart all the same. It is the etching of his name. It was taken from the wall that honors all those who were taken from us during the Vietnam War. He was young when he left us, I was even younger. In the few years I shared with my cousin, I came to love him for his intelligence and the kindness he showed me. I still miss him.
In a cemetery on the eastside of Columbus, near the shade of an amazing tall and old tree, is the place where my stepfather lays to rest. While some would say he came safely home from Vietnam, others would argue that was not the case. It matters not, because in time the war claimed his life anyway. I loved him. For a few short years, he was my father. He made me laugh. He made me understand that some men can be trusted. I still miss him.
Tucked away in a special box among Gary’s treasured memories is an Air Force ring — a reminder of an older brother who was wearing it the day he was killed. While the Vietnam War did not take him, he was serving during the same said time. Gary still misses him.
When I think of the years Gary served in the Coast Guard and I hear some of the stories of what transpired when he was out at sea, I am filled with gratitude that he served for our country. I admit that gratitude is surpassed by my gratefulness that he returned home safely.
No matter how many weeks, months, years or decades may pass, soldiers lost are never forgotten. And no matter how many times I say “Thank You,” to a soldier whose path crosses mine, I will never be able to say it without a trembling in my heart.
On Nov. 11 we will all take pause to thank those who served and those who still serve our military, our country. A formalized recognition for that which we feel every day of the year. So thank you, dear veterans, and all who still serve — no matter what branch, no matter what duty assignment, it is because of you that we celebrate our freedom and the American way.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.