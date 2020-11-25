An eastern sky brilliantly painted with sunrise, a strata of fog hovering over a field, a hawk in a nearby tree – these are small blessings of a morning commute. A day without event, a deadline met, a conversation with a coworker – these are blessings of a good day at work. A mask string that does not break, an errand ran without a close encounter of less than 6 feet, hand sanitizer that does not burn my hands – these are daily life blessings that we would not have imagined just one year ago.
This week, traditional Thanksgiving will be anything but. Gatherings once large, will be small and limited to those who we have been sharing our homes with during this year of isolated living. Toasts from across the country will be held virtually over meeting technology we never envisioned we would become so intimate with and dependent upon. And in spite of these strange changes and limitations, there will still be blessings to celebrate.
In our home, Gary and I will say prayers of thanks that we are both still well, that we have one more Thanksgiving with our Lab, Sam, and that Moses and Jasmine, our other two doggies, are oblivious to the virus that storms around the globe. Every bite will be more delicious, every sound of laughter more musical, each hug warmer, and the celebration of our blessings all the sweeter.
Gary and I had become hermits of sorts before the pandemic necessitated such, so we will be in our element this Thanksgiving, but our hearts break and our prayers are sent to those families who are not able to spend the holiday together due to the restricting coronavirus considerations or worse due to the loss of loved ones. We pray that those who are lonely or grieving this time of year find solace in cherished memories and the knowledge that better days will indeed come again. And we pray for those who have known no loss that they never need suffer, and yet still appreciate the preciousness of every moment lived and our duty to play our part to stop the spread: wear our masks, keep our social distance, wash our hands frequently.
This Thanksgiving, and always, we are filled with gratitude for the beloved memories of days past and prayerful for the days to come – may those days be filled with magical memories and find you safe and well.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.