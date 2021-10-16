The wind has been calling us. Through the noise of hectic days at work and nights filled with business of life matters, we could still hear the summoning.
With gradual crescendo, the quiet became whispers, which grew to soft voices, until they became so loud, they would not be ignored. And so, on the two days between commutes to work, Gary and I checked off our chore list with rapid fire. Boots laced, helmets donned and we were off to ride in the wind.
We have plenty of lovely places to hike in Pickaway County, but this was not a day for a short ride. This was a day when the motorcycle ride selection on the menu was the entrée, and the hike would be the dessert. And so, off we rode to the historic Clifton Mill in Clifton, Ohio.
The magical time to visit is late November through the end of the year when every possible inch of the mill is cloaked in Christmas lights and yuletide cheer. But sometimes it is fun to visit a place during the times it would be less popular to do so, like the Outer Banks in December or downtown Circleville every other week except Pumpkin Show week.
After an amazing lunch of chicken salad dressed up with red grapes and almonds on rye bread, we walked around the area and then got back on the Gold Wing. Our next destination was John Bryan State Park. Because of our late start, we were only able to hike for a little over an hour, but it was lovely from the moment we first stepped onto the trail through the entire time we stepped over roots and rocks winding our way deeper into the woods.
And the wind spoke to us through the dancing leaves in the trees — the sound so loud it begged us to stop, take a deep breath and really just “be.”
Finally, as sunset was drawing near, we climbed back onto the bike and began the trek home. The sky was dramatically filled with hues of red and orange. There is something about riding a motorcycle — a conflict of pairings. You are carefree while on alert for anything that could cross your path and wreak havoc.
The wind beating at your helmet is crashing loud and yet you feel like you are flying in silence. And there was a chill in the wind. It was cool and crisp and yet warm and inviting. It sang of the ending of summer and the coming of fall. Tucked behind Gary, I was energized and at peace.
Yes, the wind had been calling. I’m so glad it was relentless and that we finally answered, even if only for a part of a day.
