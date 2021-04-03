Somewhere in the back of my mind, a little girl climbs a pear tree and spends her time daydreaming about the future. The world is wide open before her. The possibilities endless. And hope abundant like a warm spring day when you realize that somehow, unbeknownst to you, the trees have been budding, the grass has been growing and the robins have returned to offer their serenades.
At the same time, it felt like spring would never arrive, it’s hard to believe it is here. Time truly does fly. And that little girl in the pear tree is older now with very little time for daydreaming. But the hope is still there, always rejuvenating in spring, growing brighter in synchrony with the yellow returning to the wings of the goldfinches.
This past Monday, I pulled out the driveway for my morning commute when the dark sky was lit by the lamp of the moon. After a couple days at home, it felt strange to be on the road again. My shuffled song library began to play “Highway” sung by the Shook Twins. The beginning fiddle notes touched me to the core, as fiddle notes always do. “Don’t stop now. The highway is still going,” the song began.
Lately, I’ve been at a crossroads between where I’ve been and where I want to be commuting to. Do I give up and sit back now for the rest of my working days, settled into an existence that wasn’t exactly as I planned, or do I keep moving toward my dream of doing more, tapping into what I have to offer to make a better difference than I am now?
The Shook Twins sing, “The wind is blowing this way because that’s where I’m going,” describing the feeling I often have of my Higher Power’s hand on my back gently pushing me in the direction He wants me to go. And I laughed for a moment realizing that the decision is really not mine to make.
The song winds down, “It’s your life. Live it up. Little darling live it up — it’s your life.”
It is my life, isn’t it, albeit all the sweeter when I’m tuned into and living according to, His plan. And I think again of that little girl, sitting in her pear tree who wondered what her future would be. And I know I won’t stop now because “the highway is still going” and the hope is still growing.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.