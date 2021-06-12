A cool summer breeze fills the sails as the boat glides in through the small bay encircled by forested land. The leaves of the trees are basking in the last rays of the sun as the sky is painted in hues of orange, red and lavender.
I never tire of watching that boat come in at the end of the day. I always get lost in thoughts and dreams as I watch the scene play over and over, day after day. Where is this sweet place of solace you might wonder? It is in the place that I call home — a painting on my wall.
I have loved art all of my life. My mother was an artist, so perhaps it began with her. Sadly, I only have a few pieces my mother painted. One of her paintings has lived on only in my memory until I found a work of art on Etsy that was so similar to it that I almost cried. I, of course, purchased the painting and now, every day, it is there to keep me company. It takes me to that place where I learned how to sail and it brings me peace.
Art is like that — something special, something different for everyone. Gary and I have filled our walls with paintings and photographs. Some of the photography is Gary’s own work. And no matter how long those art pieces have hung on our walls, I still get lost in them.
There is a long, horizontal photograph on my bedroom wall that takes you amid a forest of aspens. I purchased the piece years ago when I had traveled to Colorado. During the trip, I had the pleasure of going on a half-day horseback ride through fields, woods and mountains. The tranquility of the day is a memory I rely on to help me through difficult times. Having that photograph to help my mind drift into the memory of that serene day I spent with a guide, a horse and wondrous nature means everything to me.
Perhaps you have a favorite piece of art on your wall. Perhaps you have space for one more, or for your first. If you don’t already, I highly recommend you follow ArtsaRound on Facebook to see what they are currently featuring in their gallery in Downtown Circleville.
I cannot tell you how excited I was to read in The Circleville Herald that Jesse Patterson is displaying his work for sale in June. I own two of his paintings and can tell you his work is varied and beautiful and definitely of that which you can get lost in. You would benefit greatly by owning one of his paintings.
If you are not in the mood to buy art, I encourage you to visit his exhibit anyway. It will cost you nothing to do so, but in return, you just may find yourself lost in one of his paintings, finding a memory or creating a new one.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.