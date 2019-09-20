We hear much about resilience in the medical world. The conversation can be about members of the health care team or about the patient and their family. Resilience extends to other worlds as well.
To the family who adopts a dog from the shelter and the dog who not only survived a difficult time, but came out of it with tail wagging, eagerly ready to start again. The stories are many.
Resilience is the determination that is so embedded in our being it will not be denied. With resilience, the impossible becomes possible and dreams are made true.
I would add that there are two other “R’s” that are critical not only for surviving, but for thriving as well: rest and resurgence. We all know what rest is, but we also know how evasive it can be. It slips through our fingers faster than we can take that needed moment to embrace it. Rest can come in many forms. As a commuter, I find rest on the days I avoid the hectic route and take the roads less traveled.
Winding along the country roads past the streams, fields, and woods, my mind is released from the chaotic details of work/life out of balance. Rest can also be that slow walk through the woods, or an afternoon nap cuddled up with a doggie or three. Rest can even be that 60 seconds you find in a day to gaze at a beautiful photograph of some place heavenly, like the ocean shoreline.
Sometimes rest is found by stepping away knowing that it might be permanent rather than a pause. We’ve all be in situations where resilience has served us well as we cope with harsh life matters and unkind people. Our resilience keeps us fighting until one day, through the grace of our Higher Power, we recognize that we must step away and rest. And with that rest comes peace and nourishment. It builds us for the next battle. And it feeds our impending resurgence.
The resurgence is all the more beautiful because of the resilience that lead to the rest. And our absence from things difficult during the rest catapults us into a resurgence fueled with strength and hope. It seems easier to push our resilience and our resurgence to the limit, to keep climbing that mountain even when our lungs are wheezing and struggling for the smallest breath of air. But it is the rest in between resilience and resurgence that can be the most difficult to give ourselves. And yet, rest is the message that we send ourselves that we are worthy of happiness, health, and respect.
And so, Dear Readers, after the nine-year weekly Commuter Column written for The Circleville Herald unexpectedly took a rest this summer it now has been invited to return. It comes with a wish that your resilience stays strong, that you always allow your rest to nourish you, and that when you do find yourself in resurgence, it be more beautiful, strong, and filled with hope than you ever imagined.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.