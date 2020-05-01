The sunlight softly climbs through the slats of my window blinds and dances on the delicate petals of the lavender orchid with neck outstretched to greet the light. Loreena McKennitt’s romantic, Celtic music drifts toward me from the living room stereo.
Near my chair, our little dog, Jasmine, peacefully sleeps. I wonder at how rare it is to see her still and not running like a rabbit chasing her orange ball across the room, or barking enthusiastically at some television show. On the other side of my desk, our yellow Labrador, Sam, is stretched out sleep running. And I remember how he loved to run the trails at Hargus before his sight, hips and diabetes stole those days from him. And I’m inspired by how he joyfully runs in his sleep and how, when awake, he still finds his blue ball in the toy basket and happily plays, albeit slower these days.
My eyes go back toward the window by my desk, past the orchid, past the blinds, to the lush green grass and trees. There, under his favorite tree, Moses, our husky-coon-hound mix, lies poised as though philosophizing as he gazes out to the mysteries of the nearby woods.
These three are my office mates of late. It’s hard to believe that I have been working from home for about six weeks now. The hours are concentrated — dense with tasks leftover from the position I recently vacated and those of my new job in another department. So much more can be done when nothing steals your attention — nothing other than the soft snore of a dog, the beauty of an orchid, the blooming of the trees outside. Time commands a conundrum — how can the days be both short and long? Fast and slow?
Space also offers a conundrum. The ambience is serene and sweet in our humble abode, yet every minute is cloaked with keen awareness of the harrowing happenings of the omnipresent COVID-19.
We know that in the days and months ahead, as the coronavirus slowly eases its grip on every crevice of space and every moment of time, we will emerge never to be the same. For we have lost too many. Laughs never to be heard again. Smiling eyes never to be seen again. And in conflict with the deep void is the happiness found through friendships forged and relationships repaired during the time of crisis. And so the disease itself offers a conundrum — how can that which causes pain unimaginable also bring blessings?
Perhaps the solutions to the conundrums I have pondered here are not the ones I have suggested, but rather something from a different lane. Time is not short, long, slow or fast; but rather is precious. What makes space a haven is the awareness of the menacing threats from which the place protects you. And what makes the pain of losing loved ones worth the price are the bountiful memories and the knowing that your life was embraced by angels on earth.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.