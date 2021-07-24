“To sleep, perchance to dream…” William Shakespeare whispers to me in the dark as I lay awake once more. One more night of waking to the quiet that so deeply permeates our little home, it feels palpable. The peacefulness that surrounds me completely contradicts the noises and voices whirling in my head.
I’m reminded of my early teen years sitting on the red-shag rug in our living room, rifling through the records that begged for a chance to spin on the turntable. Was it a premonition of some kind that a favorite to play was my mom’s 45rpm “Sleep Walk,” by Santo and Johnny? The story goes that they arose from bed around 2 a.m. one morning with the idea for the song. The story bears evidence that I keep fine company.
Somewhere in our little neck of woods, others are awake, but they are nocturnal and wild by nature, so the morning sun and the venture to be intelligent at a place of employment is of no concern to them. But there are other creatures who sleeplessly shuffle through the night who are more like me. Perhaps you are one of them?
Sleeplessness can be more than annoying. It can be dangerous. According to the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NIH), insomnia is a dangerous thing. When chronic, it can raise your risk of cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and coronary heart disease. Knowing this, I have been working to address my non-slumberous nights.
There is a plethora of tips and tricks I’ve tried to bring me to sleep. Our bedroom is kept dark. I have tried wearing one of those sleep masks that makes me appear a sibling to the ring-tailed raccoons who visit our porch at night when they think we are not watching. I’ve tried meditating before I go to sleep. I have risen from bed for the prescribed minutes to do something else, like reading, to cause my brain to become drowsy. All to no avail.
In her poem, “Poetry of the Night,” translated by Tess O’ Dwyer, Giannina Braschi closes with “And poetry of the night and the witness in shadow, in dust, in nothing.”
The dark of night implies there is nothing there. Nothing to steal my sleep. Perhaps, if I would just lay as quiet as the shadows, as vacant as the dark, maybe, just maybe I could bring to reality that wish of William Shakespeare, “To sleep, perchance to dream.”
If you have insomnia, please do not suffer alone. There are many resources out there to help like the NIH. You can visit them on the web at: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/insomnia. But I would also suggest having a conversation with your health care provider.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.