Becoming a parent in a later stage of life has been a supremely eye-opening experience. Aside from the fact that our son Sparky is what I call a “thrasher” when he sleeps; he doesn’t turn over – he flips. In the process he kicks the walls, slaps his bedrail, bangs his head against the headboard and makes all sorts of racket in the process. Other nights he crawls in bed with mommy and daddy, then proceeds to take up the entire bed by delivering a few kicks to the kidneys. By the time we lug him back to bed, go to the restroom, get a drink of water, and remake the bed, the sandman is nowhere to be found. Sparky is of course, sleeping soundly while we are wide eyed awake and cranky.
The bigger eyeopener is the realization that there are toy manufacturers who apparently hate humanity. Case in point, several months ago, I grabbed a container of slime for Sparky to play with since it would be a great way to keep him occupied as a single player toy. It was blue, sparkly, gooey, and he was thrilled. When we cleaned up after playtime, we discovered the table “shimmered”. The sparkle was left behind and no matter how many times the table has been cleaned, it continues to show shiny patches. While it doesn’t impact the function of the table, it kind of drives me nuts every time I see it.
When I was a kid, most girls eventually received a dolly who would “drink” from a magic bottle. We would then pretend to burp her and then change her clothes. Evidence of bodily functions were not needed.
In just one trip to the store this week, I saw toy birds who pooped out food you fed it. Then you refed them the same stuff they just eliminated. Yuck. Every farmer on the planet probably cringes over that thing. I also saw a dinosaur who passed gas and pooped out tiny figurines, a game featuring a hippopotamus who belched to indicate the game was over. There was also a game featuring a toilet. Dolls now come not only with bottles and food, but also diapers which would become soiled after eating. Eww. There was even a playset featuring a doll who was walking a dog – who pooped, and the doll came with stuff to clean up. What genius in the toy industry thought this would be a cool toy? Even more puzzling, what parent would want to spend their hard-earned money to purchase additional “play poop” once the original was gone? Unfortunately, Sparky has received two of these toys and has been actively begging for the others. It makes me miss the days when the only fake body function noises kids had access to where from cupping their armpit and flapping their arm.
The other truly sadistic toys with brilliant marketing are these large plastic eggs with various creature themes, unicorns, dinosaurs, ice age animals, etc. You smash the outer egg, only to discover there is a toy that required assembly. All pieces are enclosed in glittered slimes, fake ice which turns into powdery crumbs which are also difficult to clean, or some sort of weird stuff requiring chipping away until the body part is revealed. Eventually you are left with a toy which will not stay assembled and a lot of trash and mess. Sparky was more interested in the eggshell than the actual toy, but it hasn’t stopped him from begging for more of these annoyances.
While this is the season for good wishes and cheer, I hope the manufacturers of these items wind up with a glitter and bug infused slime bomb, which sounds like a rude body function and leaves a trail of toy poop in their carpet. It only seems fair to share the same special joy they are selling.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.