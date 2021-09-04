I’ve been working some long hours lately, so the commutes home have been much later in the day than I would like. But, they have been beautiful all the same. Hot, but beautiful.
I’m grateful for the air-conditioning and the conversation with my husband, Gary, both which cool my mind from the fevered leavings of the challenging days.
In his poem, “The House was Quiet and the World was Calm,” Wallace Stevens wrote with repetitive strokes of words in a manner that kidnaps my attention and takes me on a ride, much like the drive home. His words calm my soul, much like the conversations I have with Gary do as I traverse the roads home.
Working remotely these days, Gary no longer travels in the car with me in the physical sense, but our phone conversations as I drive home make me feel him close by my side.
More than look forward to, I crave those conversations and how I know they will bring me peacefulness. The talks help me pack up the baggage of the day and stow the luggage in my trunk when I arrive home instead of carrying the load inside. The evenings at home are then filled with the mix of busyness preparing for the next day, the laughter at dinner and the cuddles with dogs until it is time to lay the day to rest.
But sleep does not always come. And when it doesn’t, I tiptoe into the living room and snuggle up with a good book to let the voices in the story quiet the voices in my head that have begun to stir again. And as the noise in my mind hushes, I become keenly aware of the quiet of the night, the quiet of our little home.
Stevens wrote, “The summer night is like a perfection of thought. / The house was quiet because it had to be. / The quiet was part of the meaning, part of the mind: The access of perfection to the page. / And the world was calm. The truth in a calm world, / In which there is no other meaning, itself / Is calm, itself is summer and night, itself / Is the reader leaning late and reading there.”
Amid the clutter of thoughts and the frenzy of the days, there is calmness. It might evade me until the end of day, but it is there all the same. It is tucked away in the conversations with Gary while on the commute and in the quiet of our home when the long drive and day are over. And I find truth in that calm world.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.