Somewhere in the shadows of memories, a little girl dances and twirls. Her yellow dress patterned with little canaries was sewn for her by her grandmother. She can’t quite reach the turntable of the old style record player and so she asks her mother to “Play it again…play it again, please.”
The song that simultaneously brought her delight and sadness played once more — “Yellow Bird” by the Kingston Trio. “You can fly away, in the sky away. You’re more lucky than me,” the lyrics still bring me a mixture of laughter and tears. Yes, I was that little girl.
After all of these months of working remotely in my office at home and leaving my safe haven to run errands as infrequently as possible, you would think that I would still be envious of that yellow bird that could “fly away in the sky away,” but I’m not. You would think that as more and more places of business are opening back up after the COVID-19 shutdown, I would be excited and ready to stretch my wings and fly away, but I’m not.
I know I am not alone when I say that being in public frightens me. More and more people are becoming severely ill and while many survive, sadly too many do not. Whether the numbers are growing because of lack of masking, social distancing and washing hands for 20 seconds, or because of the increased testing matters not, for the result is the same — COVID-19 is not relinquishing its hold.
I’m not sure what scares me more about going out in the public, the omnipresence of the coronavirus, or the absence of social distancing and masks. The deadly virus is real and it grows stronger every day while so many treat it with disregard, disinterest or denial. When I wear my mask, I am showing you that I value your life.
I understand there are some situations where people are not able to wear a mask, but those who can, but choose not to, are telling the rest of us that our lives, and the lives of our family members, matter not to them. That’s a sad state of being. And also a negligent one.
As human beings, we owe it to each other to listen to, and adhere to, the recommendations of the medical and scientific experts. If we all truly do this together, one day we can be free like that yellow bird — no masks, no social distancing needed, we will be able to stretch our wings and fly away.
