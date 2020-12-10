While the reason for Christmas might not fit with everyone’s religious beliefs, the feel of the season is one that can warm us all. Every year is met with challenges, some unforeseen, but 2020 has been riddled with even more trials. And yet, in spite of the year of difficulties, all around the county I am seeing beautiful displays of Holiday lights, blow up Santas, snowmen, deer and penguins. My mother, who has been gone for 9 years now, was one who went gangbusters when it came to decorating for the season. The tree would be up as soon as the last Thanksgiving dinner plate was washed – not that you ever really knew for sure there was a tree under all of those colorful lights and ornaments. You just assumed, based on the size, shape, and pine sent of the brilliantly lit object which took residence across most of the living room, that it was a tree. It was so gaudy it crossed over to being classic and it certainly brought joy to our family.
The season can be filled with joy and laughter just as much as it can be filled with sadness and tears, especially this year when far too many presents will either never be bought or will never be unwrapped. Some homes are not only vacant of those who should be home, but also vacant of a paycheck for which to purchase items for the purpose of celebrating the season.
And it can be hard to not visit friends and family during this time of year traditionally chock-full with gatherings. Following the CDC guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 may shed darkness on what otherwise would be a shiny season, but worth the sacrifice for every life potentially saved. But the deprivation of things once tradition makes every little thing we do get to do all the sweeter. Random season greeting texts, sending cards through the mail, baking, watching favorite movies and listening to cherished carols – these things once thought of as “little” can bring great joy during a hard time.
Just as this year has been hard on families and individuals, it’s also been hard on businesses. We have so many lovely small businesses in Pickaway County. Some have closed, but some have managed to stay open making whatever adjustments possible to survive. I would suggest looking up your favorite local business on the web, on Facebook, or giving them a call, to learn what changes they made to adapt to the pandemic environment. Some might take appointments, some might offer online or personal shoppers, and some might offer curb-side pickup. You might be surprised to learn what safety measures are in place and what options are available. And when you continue to be a patron of these businesses, not only will you feel a little Christmas joy, so too will the business owner and their family.
Some of us might not have the resources for Holiday shopping. There is an array of services available to help with navigating through life’s challenges. For example, Pickaway County Community Action https://www.picca.info/ provides a wealth of resources and support. They accept donations too, as will the Emergency Clearinghouse. I recently read in the Circleville Herald that the annual Mound Street Churches food drive will be held from 9am to 1pm on December 19 to benefit The Emergency Clearinghouse.
Alternative to receiving services and donating to help provide them are other ways we can have a little Christmas joy. These include the wonderful books and other materials available to safely borrow from the Pickaway County Library https://pickawaylib.org/. And, if you are lonely, check out the Pickaway County Dog Shelter and the Circle Area Humane Society on Facebook to find your forever fur friend. There is a dog or cat out there who could use a little Christmas too and, in turn, they will make yours all the more joyful for this and many Christmases to come.
