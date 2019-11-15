The other day when I was waiting outside the building where I work to take the shuttle to the main campus at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for a meeting, I heard a slight rustling in the leaves underneath the nearby trees.
I looked over to see the brown and brittle autumnal leavings flittering about, but there was no breeze. It wasn’t until I froze in the moment and completely took in the scene that I realized a small flock of sparrows were gleefully playing, camouflaged by the autumn foliar. The moment reminded me of how, just because we don’t see something, it doesn’t mean it isn’t there.
One day this week while on the morning commute, Gary and I had a couple of deer encounters. Both times, the deer were waiting in the middle of the road as though they heard us coming but were not concerned. The moments gave us ample opportunity to watch a large doe run gracefully into a nearby field where she playfully frolicked.
The other was a large buck. When I slowed down, he walked to the fencing that lined the road and jumped straight up to land on the other side where a doe was waiting. While these were the only two encounters we had that morning, the only deer we actually saw, I know that just because we didn’t see others, it didn’t mean they weren’t there.
Life is like that, isn’t it? I make a point of always assuming something I don’t see, hear, or know is there all the same. I always assume that people know things, do things, or have done things amazing, even though I have not witnessed such. And while I know it is naïve to think that others do the same, I am always surprised when I am not treated in like manner.
I remember a few years ago when I was on the phone with a representative of a company who conducts business locally. I was asked the distance between two objects at my home. I responded that while I had not measured it to know for sure, my guess was about two car lengths. The person I was speaking with informed me that if I asked my husband, he could show me how to use a measuring tape to measure the distance.
I remember saying something about how, even before I earned my first two degrees and began my current work on my doctoral degree, I knew how to use a measuring tape. Without knowing me, the person on the other end of the phone made an assumption concerning my intelligence. She responded she did not mean to insult me, to which I replied that I accepted the apology, but that there was no part of what she had said that could be considered anything but an insult. I added that she should never make negative assumptions about people.
We are surrounded by beautiful nature and wildlife. We spend our days having encounters with any variety of people in any variety of situations. We see them, we hear them, and we know something about them, but even more importantly, we need to realize the full potential of what we don’t see, hear or know.
Written and submitted by Amy Randall-McSorley for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.