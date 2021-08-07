Despite the pain that consumed me, I had a moment of clarity as my care team rushed me from the ER to surgery. I knew two things: 1) I could be living my final minutes and 2) I really wanted to pray but could find no words.
Before the thoughts could bring me to panic, a sense of calmness overcame me. I felt the presence of my beautiful Labrador, Sam, who I lost earlier this year. And I also felt the presence of God. He filled me with the understanding that I didn’t need the right words for my prayer — that He was with me and knew my feelings and thoughts. No words were needed.
It’s been a few months since that day and the words still elude me. My night prayers which were quite lengthy before that day are now just “Thank You.” Two simple words that carry the weight of an insurmountable mountain of gratitude and love.
There are really no words to describe my thankfulness to God just like there are really no words to describe my love for Gary, my husband, my companion, my everything. I may have been the one physically on the gurney that day and the one who is still working hard to recover; but truthfully, we are on this journey together.
How do you find the words to thank someone for loving you unconditionally, no matter how sick or tired you might be? What word can describe how fulfilling it is to have someone you believe in, believe in you? How can you articulate the bundle of emotions ranging from like to love to need to can’t live without? There is no omni or meta word to take you there. I have come upon a puzzle that cannot be solved. There are just no words.
Gary always says that dogs cannot speak because they know too much, and we would not be able to handle what they could share. But without words, they do share, don’t they? They run to greet you, they lean into you and hug you. And when they do, they fill your heart. The love, humor, joy and all the other gifts they lay at our feet come with no words.
In the song “When You Say Nothing at All,” written by Don Schiltz and Paul Overstreet, the first stanza goes, “It’s amazing how you can speak right to my heart. / Without saying a word, you can light up the dark. / Try as I may I can never explain / what I hear when you don’t say a thing.”
So perhaps I should rest from this weary search for the right words to express how I feel about the man who fills my being, not only because there really are no words, but because even if there were the right words, they would not be needed.
