Recently, on a day when my hybrid work plan dictated that I commute to Columbus, I was greeted by a pleasant surprise on the evening drive home. Because I worked late and also needed to run a couple quick errands, my timing for nearing home was perfect to witness the beautiful Wolf Moon.
I read somewhere that the full moon was named such by the Sioux to describe wolves running together. I like the story. And it feels fitting for the first full moon of the year. January can be such an interesting mix of things. It marks the beginning of a new year, but yet can feel like winter apocalyptic. It’s bitterly cold outside, but warm and cuddly inside. The days are long and yet the sun sets so early, the days feel short. Running with the pack brings comfort during times of uncertainty and challenges.
Every glance I was able to take of the Wolf Moon on the drive home the other night filled me with a sense of magical oneness with the pack I run with. At home, my husband and our three rescued dogs were awaiting my return. I knew that when I would arrive, we would greet each other with the kind of glee normally ascribed for months of separation, not one day.
That is my pack. We rest and run better when we are together. We know it won’t always be this way. We know one day, far, far too soon, one of us will depart this earthly place. But even then, even if only in our dreams, we will still run together. Heart and soul memory being what it is, no pack is ever truly severed.
In “With that Moon Language,” Hafiz wrote “… Everyone you see, you say to them, / ‘Love me.’ / … think about this / This great pull in us to connect. / Why not become the one / Who lives with the full moon in each eye / That is always saying, / With that sweet moon / Language, / What every other eye in the world / Is dying to / Hear.”
The magic of the full moon, and the Wolf Moon in particular, draws that feeling, that pull to connect, that love for, and desire to run with, our pack. And when the run is over, we will circle, as wolves will do, and cuddle up for a long winter’s nap.
I wish that for all of us, that we sleep peacefully, that we rest in the connection and warmth of the love of our packs, those who are here in body and those here in spirit, for all the moon-full and moonless nights to come.
