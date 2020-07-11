Luckoff’s was an incorporated business located on the east side of South Court Street at number 106-108 in the City of Circleville. Herman Luckoff was the president of the company and William E. Caskey, Alice Lang Vance and Ann Lang owned the building.
A complaint filed in the Common Pleas Court states that the defendant Luckoff had used and occupied a part of the building, being the first-floor store rooms and the basement, as a department store. They sold retail general merchandise, dry goods, wearing apparel and shoes.
They were located there from May 15, 1937 until the time of the lawsuit in April, 1940. At that time, Luckoff abandoned the premises because of water damage to their merchandise from defective sewerage and waste pipes between the ceiling of the store room and the floors above. Rent at that time was $112.50 per month. After litigation in Common Pleas, our Court of Appeals and the Ohio Supreme Court, the company left Circleville. They found for the plaintiff with the defendant liable for the monthly rent.
Other items stated in the lawsuit folder showed that Frank Susa was the manager of Luckoff’s in 1939. Charley Smith had a meat market there and there was a watch-making establishment there in earlier years. Ruth Gillespie worked there from July 1937 to April 1940. Some of the ruined merchandise was given to distressed miners in the southern part of the state.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.