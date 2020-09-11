W. W. Bierce was born in Athens, Ohio, and came to Circleville around 1842. He became one of the most prominent businessmen in our town.
Bierce was the first Probate Judge of our county. Prior to this, there was only the Common Pleas Court, with the Probate Court being newly established.
Added to his list of accomplishments was his interest and investment in a local foundry, a woolen mill, an illuminating gas plant and a bank. Studying our town’s history and many business ventures you will find his name many times.
When owner of the woolen mill the government rejected a large order of blankets which had been ordered from Bierce. He must have been operating on a short supply of monies because he was forced into bankruptcy and had to close the foundry, mill and bank. He left Circleville and moved to Cleveland.
The Circleville Herald commented at the time of his death: “No man probably ever lived in this city who was more largely interested in its various affairs.”
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.