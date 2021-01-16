Astonished at how quickly time passes? While going through some files of old bills, we came across some that, while familiar, were located in places almost forgotten.
For instance, do you remember when Michael E. Clark & Associates (surveyors) were located at 122-1/2 North Court Street? This location was above what recently was the Tuscan Table Restaurant and what was formerly Cussins and Fearn with Dumond-Sifford, surveyors above them. How long ago was Clark there? — 1988.
Do you remember when a favorite beverage was made right here in Circleville? The Scioto Coca Cola Bottling Co. was located on 450 East Town Street back in 1988. Ames Department Store was located at 1170 North Court Street and Brooks Yates School was on the corner of Pickaway and High Streets. Neither of these are valid locations now. Can you remember when Dynamic Sales made advertising items and trophies? It’s been a long time since they were located at 158 East Franklin Street.
Test a friend’s memory to see if they know where Blue’s Furnishings was located. What about the L-K Inn? Can you believe that both have been gone for 40 years? Lyons Sawmill & Logging Equipment & Supplies was located in those long ago years on U.S. 23 south. Where was the Henn House? They had the best potato soup around. They were located in what is now the home of Pritchard ‘s Auction Service and Tent Rental on South Court Street next to the Masonic Temple.
Stores and businesses are an ever-evolving thing. It seems like they’ve been there forever and then they are gone — many times to memory as well.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.