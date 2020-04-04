At the turn of the 20th century, those with partial or complete blindness could apply for a pension through the Probate Court of our county. An affidavit and application would be filed, which stated the person applying was duly sworn to the truth, that they were male or female, a blind person, free from vicious habits.
They further swore to their age, that they had no property or means with which to support themselves. They stated they were bona fide residents of the state of Ohio for five years continuously and in this county for one year and gave their address. Affiants stated they were blind (in one eye or totally), not from any vicious habits of their own, and are unable to maintain themselves. They claimed benefits under the law providing for worthy blind.
Also filed was a page of testimony signed by two witnesses (one usually a medical doctor) who were sworn and said they have known the applicant to be a resident of the state of Ohio and of this county and that the applicant is blind, not from any vicious habits of their own and unable to maintain themselves. Both of these documents were signed before a notary public.
If there were no objections and the judge found the applicant was blind and unable to support himself, he ordered the applicant to be registered and given a pension of $12 per quarter during the life of the beneficiary or until the disability was removed.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.