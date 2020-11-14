Amanda J. Lively was the owner of a beautiful pet parrot named Emily J. A newspaper article records the pet’s sudden death around Aprill 27, 1882. While Miss Lively was out driving on that day, her horse suddenly took fright at some object along the road and, in her attempts to check him and keep him under control, the parrot was thrown from her shoulder, its accustomed perch, to the ground. It received injuries which afterward proved fatal.
Emily J. died shortly afterward and Miss Lively went to Mr. King, the undertaker, and ordered a burial casket. The casket was completed and purchased by Miss Lively, and the remains of Emily J. placed therein. The remains were interred in Forest Cemetery.
No record of Amanda’s burial in Forest is recorded, but no doubt her name changed by marriage. We wonder if Amanda and Emily J. are buried together.