Have you ever wondered why people don’t place names on the back of pictures? It’s a problem as old as the pictures themselves. When you ask most older folks why they don’t write the name on the photograph, the answer is usually: “But I know who they are!”
The library has many pictures which are not identified. Unless they are to be used for display or categorized for some other purpose, it is really important that names be attached to them. It may be too late for great-grandma’s collection of relatives, but more modern day pictures, within your lifetime, should have names.
A local group was once looking for pictures of old-time picnics, the kind where you spread a blanket on the ground, add the plates and bowls of food, sit on the blanket edges and have a picnic. Several photos were located and in one was a fat man on a horse. All of these had no names and for their project, it did not matter…until it mattered.
We copied each photo and sent them on their way. When preparing the display of picnics, the fat man picture was somehow destroyed. They decided to simply have another picture made of the same man but didn’t get back to the library for a month or more.
Our indexes are done with names of those in the pictures. Unidentified is a large category for us and if the horse was not described, it is very hard to retrieve the picture from some 80,000 photographs. After much searching, we were able to retrieve the photo. The moral of this story is put names on your pictures, if not the person, name the horse!
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.