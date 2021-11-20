Doctor Aaron Harriman’s estate file reveals that he died in 1850, was a resident of New Holland, had a son, John, who was appointed as his guardian prior to his death, had formerly been in a partnership known as Harriman and Kinnear (A.S.), and had heirs, John H., W.E. Harriman, Eliza Ann Harriman, Louisa Harriman and Amanda Harriman, who were minors.
William Littleton was appointed the administrator of the doctor’s estate in July, 1850. His file contained 50 or more affidavits validating the debts of Harriman in both Pickaway and Fayette Counties. He charged everything from butter and whiskey to shoes and livestock.
Each creditor had to sign an affidavit stating that he owed them, what amount and what for. His administrator charged an extra $100 for collecting assets and noted he had “considerable trouble and expense in tolls and tavern bills.”
For instance, a suit against John Popejoy for $2.50 on an account resulted in a trial and a judgment in favor of the deceased for $.50, plus costs of suit at $.37.5 cents.
His inventory showed personal property and notes due the deceased at $3,548.97. Most of these debts were due for medicine and medical services rendered. The sale bill of his property resulted in $512.05.75 and the rest was notes due him.
Another affidavit showed the administrator recovered a total of $5,255.29 from notes due the deceased and $4,420.37 paid to the creditors of the good doctor. He owned three acres of land in Survey 4154 in Perry Township and Part Lot 8 and whole lots 9 and 11 in New Holland.
Dr. Harriman had no obituary and nothing else could be found about him.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.