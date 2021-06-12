Darbyville proved an important town from which many of its citizens held public office. Mary Ellen Downs lists a dozen or so in her book, “Looking Back on Darbyville, Ohio, a Town With a Past”.
William Seymour came to Muhlenberg Township in 1808 from Ross County. He was one of the early associate judges of the common pleas court. William Florence, elected to the state legislature and was elected as an associate judge in 1828. He was one of our first county commissioners.
Francis Muhlenberg was elected to the Ohio State Legislature in 1823 and later elected to the 20th Congress. Elias Florence became a state representative, senator and U.S. Congressman. John Everett Miller was a member of the Ohio General Assembly.
Many served the public in county offices. Silas J. Ambrose was clerk of the common pleas court, Samuel W. Miller was county auditor and Harry Moore a Pickaway County Treasurer. Isaac Radcliff was elected as a county commissioner in 1830 and also served as a justice of the peace.
William D. Radcliff served as a common pleas judge, a court of appeals judge and retired from the Ohio Supreme Court in 1976. Isaac Radcliff was a commissioner in 1830 and a justice of the peace. John Radcliff was a township constable. Others served as justice of the peace and on school boards and village council.
Many others had roots in Muhlenberg Township and went on to serve the public in elected offices. This township certainly provided a multitude of civil servants.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.