During the 18th and 19th centuries, calling cards, or visiting cards, were all the rage. This social custom required that you have cards printed with your name, and perhaps a floral embellishment, in a type which you liked.
Companies offered a dozen or more print types in gold, or silver or plain black on cream-colored cardstock. These were not business cards and were used strictly to announce your presence at the door of a friend or colleague. If the person called upon was not at home, the card could be left to let them know you had been there.
In addition to announcing a visit, the cards could send important social messages. A card with a folded corner or a card in a sealed envelope sent clear messages for the intended recipient. Usually a basket by the front door held the cards until they could be seen by the homeowner.
I’m told that some folks put the cards left by the town’s most influential on top of the pile for others to see. By the early 1900’s calling cards fell out of fashion.
The Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Library has a collection of calling cards. Ida C. Leist chose a card with daisies while Marshal Hosler’s card had a hummingbird and some flowers with the message, “a token of love”.
Several of our cards have the name printed on a banner in front of the popular penmanship bird. Kitty Lee Kellstadt chose a card with pinstriping and elaborate first letters for her name.
Business cards are said to have evolved from these calling cards and are still use today. While they contain more information in the form of the business name, address and phone numbers, they still are a reminder of an encounter and the hope for a return call.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.