Christian Reichelderfer’s estate record in 1838 shows that work was harder, wages smaller, prices lower and credit more available. This did not mean that people disregarded the bills owed them or others. A note was given to Mathias Cashner for lumber and paid down to a balance of 66 cents. This was collected as a debt against the estate.
Abraham Markel sold a pair of bedsteads for $3, a table for $1.50, two tables for $2, three bushels of oats for 75 cents, two to two and a half days of plowing $2.50, a cradle for $1.50, another two to two and a half days of work for $1.85 a coffin for $6 and 230 feet of inch plank for $2, totaling $29.85.
$21.18 of this was paid by hauling and some cash, leaving a balance of $3.68 which was paid from Christian’s estate.
Interestingly, Peter Parcels sold Christian a barrel of whiskey for $8 and charged the estate 40 cents interest for 10 months. Samuel Crites sold him 105 pounds of beef for $3.15 and credit was given for sawing 250 feet of boards in the amount of $1.25.
George Flaningam cleared two acres of ground for Christian costing $7; 534 feet of one-inch plank gained Christian a credit of $4, with the balance being paid by the estate. Peter Parcels charged the estate $4 for appraising the property, writing at the sale, making out and transcribing the appraisal and the sale bill.
The total appraisal of Christian’s property amounted to $443.25 from which $177.75 was set off to the widow for support. The rest of his assets were sold for $467.31.
Since there was no will, an administrator was appointed and the children of Christian selected their guardians.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.