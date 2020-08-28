Christopher Holderman does not have an obituary but his estate record tells much of his life story. His estate, dated 1838 and bearing Number 0-616 is available at the Genealogy Library. In it are tax papers which show that he owned 1152 acres (five parcels) of real estate plus five horses, 103 cattle and one carriage.
During his life he served a guardian of the minor children of Peter Bare, deceased. At his death, he received $325 as guardian of Lidia, Jacob, George and Mary. Holderman left a wife and one minor child at the time of his death and $321.75 was allowed to them from his estate. In addition his widow selected a saddle, bedding and beds, curtains, lard, bureaus, desk, looking glass, dining table, chairs, steelyards, pots, kettles, carpet, half a barrel of salt, ax, tub and pork, hogshead and beef, plow, windmill, two horses 11 pigs, three cows, one calf, 40 shocks of corn and one hole of potatoes.
Holderman loaned money to many of his friends and relatives and at his death he was due $950, to be collected by his administrator within a year. Six legal pages of inventory included items such as an old smooth bored gun, one rifle gun, pouch and horn, old trundle bedstead, 50 bushels Buckwheat, four whiskey barrels, quilts, horses, buggy and harness, horses, cattle, Durham bull, steers (two lame), a brindle cow, red cows, brown cow, pied cow, black cow, one no tail cow, heifers, droop horned cow, stump tailed cow, 100 hogs 90 head cattle, 414 shocks of corn and 41 sheep plus much more.
James A. Culp received $9.50 for one barrel of whiskey “for the use of the estate” in 1838. Parker Lee was paid $10.00 for crying the sale. John D. Lutz and Elias Benton were paid $2 each for appraising the personal property. David Holderman was paid $12 for feeding the cattle before the sale. Sam Lutz received $8 for clerking the sale and copying the sale books.
Lemuel Steely was appointed as guardian of Jacob the 17-year-old son of Christopher and John Holderman was appointed as guardian of Eleanor, the 14-year-old daughter of Christopher. Christopher died Feb. 21, 1838, aged 63 years 17 days. He was buried at Monnett Cemetery.
