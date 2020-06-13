If someone had to describe you in one or two short phrases, what would they say? The genealogy library decided to publish a book of photographs of people who had “passed on” and were remembered by their families for certain traits or professions.
Simon P. Boldoser was remembered as a progressive farmer who introduced a clover huller to Pickaway Township. Jesse F. Jeffries had a grocery at the corner of West Maill and South Scioto Streets. Catherine Folsom was a board member of the Circleville Home and Hospital. Capt. James Samuel Boggs was a pilot who bombed Tokyo in World War II.
Charles Russell Nance helped build the Picway Power Plant and was a farmer at heart. Emma McCallister Ankrom lived 96 years as a resident of Pickaway County. Reuben Gentzel was remembered as one of the first trustees of Washington Township. Daniel Boone Reed was blind for years and helped build the Red River Bridge.
Lt. Col. Margaret E. McKenzie was a WWII Air Force nurse and was awarded two battle stars. Cecelia Schleyer Groom owned a tourist home on Mound Street. Edward E. Smith, co-owner of Esmeralda Canning Co., liked to take walks. Mabel Jinks was the pastor of Reese Station EUB Church.
Charlie Glitt was a restaurant owner, grocer and deputy. Bettina Lowe was a 1957 graduate of Ashville Harrison High School. Fred Zwicker made a trip to California in a Dodge truck fitted for living, in 1920.
A gallery of Pickaway ancestors was completed as a 120 page book, a bicentennial project of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.