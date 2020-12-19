By darlene weaver
Lewis Cook, our local tax man, came into my office one day and told me there was a story to be written about the Jewish population in Circleville and the surrounding area. I encouraged him to write that story and after several years, our library gained a wealth of information regarding this segment of our population.
Cook found that at an early date the following families were living in Circleville: Topolosky, Bonowitz, Wasserstrom, Katz, Dulsky, Joseph, Weill, levy, Finkelstein, Paul, Frank, Hirsch, Po. lster, Clebone, Bottenstein, Rindsfoos, Weis, Gutches, Jacobson, Lubeach, Rosen, Brunner, Luckoff, Riger, Brosman, Stern, Stearn, Friedlander, Bauder and Steinhauser. Later came the Rothman, Lefko, Gordon, Friedman and Block families.
The Weill family came to Circleville in 1852 and began their business at the corner of Court and Main. Ben Friedman Came here around 1886. Our most famous musician in the form of Ted Lewis (Theodore Friedman) was born here and always remembered his home town during performances. Rothman’s was a clothing store on the corner of Pickaway and Franklin Streets, serving Circleville for over 70 years. Gordon’s, established in 1925 sold Zenith and Hot Point appliances, auto parts and glass at the corner of Main and Scioto Streets.
Charles Stone, “Your old standby at the Pickaway Liquor House” advertised “The best of everything that money can buy.” He was located at 106 E. Main Street.
The result of the statement that “there was a story to be told” produced three programs, available in CD form and several stories on the various Jewish families, as well as a large file of information at the Historical and Genealogical Library. All of this research is available to anyone who wants to see it.
To my readers, have a wonderful, Merry Christmas and may 2021 be a happier New Year!