Many times, someone will come into our library and ask, “What do you do in here?” Our answer is, “to collect and preserve all items having to do with the history and people of our county and surrounding areas.”
One example is a project taken on about three years ago. Our library applied for and received 50 years of Common Pleas Court records. These consisted of divorce records, partition records, lawsuits and miscellaneous case files. The first item of business was to make a new index for these cases.
A form was developed on which we recorded the case number, plaintiff’s name, defendant’s name and case type. This information was fed into a database, which would be searchable by name or case number. Next, volunteers unfolded papers from each case file, marked each piece of paper with the case number and placed the papers in new folders and new boxes.
After this huge task was completed, the files are now being sorted numerically and placed in boxes of 50-75 files each. New labels will be made and placed on each box and boxes will be shelved in order.
With the new index which names every party in each case, patrons can quickly look up their ancestors or persons they are concerned with, and the file can easily be retrieved for their research. For safety and record keeping, each person who accesses one of these files must sign for it and after their search, it is signed back in as the case is replaced in its box by a volunteer.
This is just one of the many projects, which is “what we do here.”
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.