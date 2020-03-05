Joshua McCleary filed his bill in the estate of Ruth Bell, a resident of Township, in 1833. It gives us an idea of the work done by a local blacksmith in a little shop, blackened by smoke, hot from the forge and stacked with all types of metal objects made for someone who needed something in a hurry.
He made hoops for hogsheads, horseshoes, hooks, bars and steeples. He also welded items such as breaks in a wagon, bars and other large items. His bill included stove bars, cow chains, dressing hinges and rivets. He welded shovel handles and fixed tongues (on wagons).
His bill, which ran from mid May 1831 to the end of December 1832, amounted to only $18.25.25. He had his statement notarized by George Weaver, a Justice of the Peace, in December 1833 and presented to the estate. He was paid that same month. There was a need for his services by Mrs. Bell a couple times each month during that time. Notice that he was still charging fractions of a cent in his billing. It is evident that his patrons did not pay him each time he provided a service, but let their bills ride for months and years at a time.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.