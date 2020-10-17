Jacob D. Lutz, the son of Hans Jacob Lutz and Elizabeth Demuth, was born in 1790. He was one of five sons born to this couple. The two youngest of these died around 1805. Joseph fell off a log while crossing a creek and drowned when he was ten years old. His brother Peter died of a fever at age 8 years.
When it became time for his sons to marry, the elder Jacob gave each of them a portion of his farm. Jacob D. married Polly Broucher. The elder Jacob gave him the old homestead.
Jacob D. became a judge on the Court of Common Pleas in 1850. His brother, Samuel was a renowned surveyor. John D. Lutz married first Elizabeth Spangler and second, Sophia.
All three of the brothers served in the War of 1812. Through this they acquired many tracts of land and often bought other veteran’s land grants. The brothers were among the first Ohio farmers to drive herds of fat cattle to the Baltimore and Philadelphia markets in the early 1820s. These drives often took thirty to forty days to complete.
Photographs of the Lutz brothers and their wives have survived time and are stored at the Pickaway Historical and Genealogical Library along with books and packets of information on the Lutz family.